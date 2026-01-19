Maryland Men’s Basketball Earns First Big Ten Win Dominating Penn State 93-73

Maryland men's basketball finally bagged their first Big Ten win on Sunday at Xfinity Center, dismissing Penn State 96-73. The Terps snapped a four-game losing streak with a historic performance, setting season highs in points (96), field goals (33), field-goal percentage (54.1%), 3-pointers made (18), and 3-point percentage (52.9%).

Maryland Sets New Heights In Their Match Against Penn State

The Terps seized control early behind a historic outburst from senior guard David "Diggy" Coit. Coming off a 30-point effort against USC, Coit outscored Penn State by himself in the first half with 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-8 from three.

He had diverse scoring plays, including deep triples, step-back jumpers, drives (some of them drew fouls), and high-off-glass scoops. Coit created gravity for open looks and fueled seven first-half assists.

Elijah Saunders benefited with two early threes, helping Maryland build an 18-point lead and carry a 56-26 advantage into halftime. It was the most points the Terps have scored in a Big Ten first half.

Coit finished with a career-high 43 points, plus six free throws. His heater spoiled Penn State's momentum, silencing any potential push from the Nittany Lions.

However, with all their dominance in the first half, Maryland lost a lot of momentum in the second half. Penn State opened with a 15-0 run to cut the deficit to 10, exploiting a slower offense and traps that limited Coit's touches early in the frame.

Pharrel Payne, being absent due to injury, further made it difficult for the Terps to break the slog. However, Maryland couldn't afford stagnation at this point in the game. Momentum shifted once Coit regained possession, fueling counters that once again gave the control to the Terps. Saunders added 16 points, Darius Adams added 14, and the team pulled away comfortably.

The Nittany Lions are still winless in conference. Despite efforts from Kayden Mingo (19 points) and Dominick Stewart (17), their poor shooting and rebounding hampered their hopes once again.

Head coach Buzz Williams deployed 10 players meaningfully, experimenting with lineups amid injuries and form. The starting five, including Coit, Saunders, Adams, Isaiah Watts, and George Turkson Jr., set the tone, though Solomon Washington (28 minutes, 11 rebounds) anchored the interior off the bench.

This win is very aptly being considered as Maryland's most complete performance yet. Providing breathing room before a brutal stretch at No. 13 Illinois Wednesday, then No. 12 Michigan State and No. 5 Purdue.

Coit's superstar turn and collective execution signal potential under Williams. After a discombobulated start to Big Ten play, the Terps showed cohesion, rhythm, and fight, all of which will prove essential if they plan to still salvage this season.

