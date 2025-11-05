Former Terp basketball star Derik Queen helps the New Orleans Pelicans to their first win of the 2025 season
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a rough start to their 2025-26 season. New Orleans dropped its first six contests of the season, three of them by 30+ points. However, last night it was different for New Orleans. They hosted the Charlotte Hornets, looking to earn their first win of the season. A familiar face to the College Park faithful helped them do just that, beating Charlotte in a close 116-112 finish at Smoothie King Center.
First-rounder big man Derik Queen, who hails from Baltimore, Maryland, had the most impactful and well-rounded performance in his young career that, most importantly, resulted in a victory.
Queen's Stat Line
12 points (all points were scored in the fourth quarter)
5-of-7 shooting from the field
2-for-3 from the free throw line
Eight rebounds (three offensive)
Seven assists
Four steals
+13 rating
What Queen Showed
Queen put his offensive skillset on display in front of the New Orleans crowd. He used his nifty ball-handling skills to attack the rim, hit a turnaround jump shot with a defender draped in his face, and even stretched the scoring out to the midrange. While also being a facilitator for the offense and finding open teammates for easy buckets.
Defensively, he was active in the passing lanes, able to make a read on passes that came his way. But he also played physical enough on defense that he didn't get into foul trouble. Making a game-sealing steal in the final seconds to secure the win. One of the most important aspects of his performance last night was his poise, feel for the game, willingness to stay engaged on both ends, and the overall energy he brought to the floor.
Funny enough, Maryland fans know all too well what Queen is capable of when on the floor. He had a historic year at Maryland in 2024, which was his lone season at College Park. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, an All-Big Ten First Team selection, and became the program's all-time leading freshman scorer. Queen averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 53% shooting from the field. Highlighted by a career-high 31-point performance against Michigan and a last-second game-winning buzzer beater in the NCAA tournament against Colorado State that clinched Maryland a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.
With New Orleans star player Zion Williamson missing time due to an injury, and other big men on the roster easing back from injury, the team is facing a significant challenge. Expect more opportunities for Queen, and look for him to continue showcasing what he is capable of.
More from Maryland On SI
Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI.