Terps Move to 13-0 after Blowout Win

Maryland women’s basketball gave 13,000 kids something to cheer for Friday morning with their dominant 98-30 win over Central Connecticut State University. With this win, the Terps head into conference play with an undefeated record.

From the get-go, the Terps proved to be too much for the Blue Devils to handle, with scoring coming in bunches from multiple players during the first half.

Yarden Garzon and Oluchi Okananwa led the charge early for the Terps, contributing 12 points each in the first half. They paired their scoring ability with a knack for rebounds, with Okananwa’s 8 rebounds leading all players and Garzon’s 6 trailing right behind.

Okananwa’s effort did not stop in the first half as she stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double paired with 6 assists and 4 steals. Her efforts marked a season high in rebounds, steals, and assists.

Garzon, who finished the game leading all scorers with 25 points and seven rebounds on 7-16 shooting from behind the arc, arguably hit the biggest shot of the game with a three-point shot to make the score 67-18 and send the entire arena into a frenzy.

The contributions did not stop with Garzon and Okananwa for the Terps, as Addi Mack and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu both delivered strong performances.

Mack finished the game with 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, while Ozzy-Momodu contributed 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, and a game-high 4 blocks.

As for the Blue Devils, not much got going at any point during the game, as they were held to season lows of 30 points and 19% from the field. With Friday’s loss, the Blue Devils are still in search of their first win with a record of 0-13.

While the Blue Devils struggled to get a groove going offensively, they did have a lone double-digit scorer in Lucia Noin, who contributed 12 points and 6 rebounds.

With conference play and a more demanding schedule around the corner, the Terps will hope to keep their hot streak going after finishing their non-conference action undefeated.

Key Team Stats

The Terps outrebounded the Blue Devils 57-37

Central Connecticut was held to 2 points scored in the second quarter

Maryland recorded a season-high 57 rebounds

Maryland recorded their second straight game with under 10 turnovers

Maryland recorded a season-high 39 made field goals

Up Next

The Terps will host Wisconsin on December 29, 2025, in their Big Ten Home Opener, while the Blue Devils will continue their quest for their first win against LIU at home on January 2nd.

