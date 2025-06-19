Former Terrapin Melo Trimble set to join Maryland legends on alumni team
Maryland's alumni team in The Basketball Tournament has loaded up on former Terrapin stars in recent weeks. On Thursday, it was announced that Melo Trimble will be joining the squad, adding to the firepower for the Shell Shock. Trimble joins a long list of standout Terrapins who are linking up for this year's tournament, including Juan Dixon (Head Coach) and Joe Smith (Assistant Coach).
Trimble put together an impressive career in College Park, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors as a junior. He became just the 15th player in program history to earn all-conference honors three times, and finished his Maryland career ranked 13th in points (1,658), second in career made free throws (503), eighth in three point field goals made (177), 12th in assists (403), and 19th in steals (124). Trimble is also one of only four players in Maryland history to account for 1,600 points, 400 assists, and 150 steals, joining Greivis Vasquez, Johnny Rhodes, and Walt Williams.
Here's more information about the Shell Shock, courtesy of ShellShockTBT.com:
Shell Shock is the official alumni team of Maryland Men's Basketball competing annually in The Basketball Tournament (TBT). Comprised of a roster featuring some of the best Terps of all time, this team aims to compete at the highest level and represent our prestigious institution on the national stage.
The University of Maryland is a proud institution with a rich basketball history and as the game of basketball evolves, it is our intention to continue to inspire Maryland basketball fans through our play! In 2025, Shell Shock will be back for a second year with a reloaded roster and the goal of bringing home the $1 million grand prize and creating new memories for Terps fans of all generations.
