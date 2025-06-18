Inside the 'no brainer' move by Billy Edwards Jr. leaving Maryland for Wisconsin
In his first, and only, season as the Maryland football starting QB, Billy Edwards Jr. had mixed results. After sitting behind Maryland great Taulia Tagovailoa for two seasons, Edwards Jr. threw for 2,881 yards (261 YPG), but he threw 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. Oh, and the Terrapins went 4-8 with Edwards Jr. behind center in 2024.
Edwards Jr. opted to enter the portal following the 2024 season. While Michigan appeared to be the destination, the veteran chose to go to Wisconsin and stay in the Big Ten. But why did he leave the Terrapins for the Badgers? He cited the history of Wisconsin, and the opportunity he has in Madison.
"One of the reasons why I came to Wisconsin was because of the history,” said Edwards. “When you look up Wisconsin football, what do you see? What's the history? What is the kind of brand it speaks of?
"My mindset throughout college football is about opportunity. I think there was a great one here for me. I think when you look at the staff put around me, and put around all these guys on the team, to play for guys like Coach Grimes and his offense. And you get coaching developed by Coach Guyton and Coach Fickell. I think it was a no brainer for me.”
Is the opportunity greater in Wisconsin compared to Maryland? That's for each person to decide. The Badgers arguably have the toughest schedule in the Big Ten, and the Terrapins have a favorable schedule. But the Terps are breaking in several new starters, and it's possible Edwards Jr. saw the writing on the wall.
Maryland signed four-star Malik Washington, who is the future of College Park. It's possible he didn't want to compete with the Severn (MD) prospect, because if Maryland started struggling, fans would be calling for Washington to hit the field.
Wisconsin and Maryland will not play each other in 2025.
