ESPN prediction could spell trouble for Maryland head coach Mike Locksley
The Maryland Terrapins are entering the 2025 season viewed as a team that will struggle in the Big Ten. Following a brutal 4-8 record in 2024, most analysts are projecting the Terps to finish near the bottom of the conference once again. You can add ESPN to that growing list of folks and outlets who are counting out the Terrapins.
According to ESPN FPI, Maryland is projected to finish at 5-7 in 2025, which would keep the Terps out of a bowl game for the second consecutive season. Part of the low expectation is due to the fact that Maryland has to travel to Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Illinois, along with facing Nebraska, Indiana, and Michigan at home. Add in the season finale against Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit, and it's easy to see how Maryland could be facing another difficult year.
If the Terrapins do finish under six wins and miss a bowl game for the second consecutive season, that could spell trouble for head coach Mike Locksley.
Maryland has brought in a new athletic director, James E. Smith, who understands the value of winning at a high level. In addition to working with professional organizations like the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons, Smith also served as the President and CEO of the Ohio State University Alumni Association. During his introductory press conference in College Park, Smith indicated that he expects the Terrapins to be successful on the football field, and that means being competitive in the Big Ten.
"So Coach Locks and I have talked a lot about where we are as a program. I think he feels really good with the recruits that we brought in. But also, part of it is – it's our responsibility to make sure he's got the funding that's necessary to compete at the level with the other Big Ten programs. So I'm optimistic about the season that's coming up. I'm really looking forward to it. I'm really looking forward to seeing how we can bring more to the table to make sure Maryland football can be successful."
The good news is that Smith understands that he needs to play a role in Maryland's success, particularly as it relates to NIL and revenue sharing. But along with that support comes the expectation for success from Locksley. Entering his seventh season at Maryland, Locksley has had only three winning seasons, and there's been no indication that the Terrapins are ready to compete with the likes of Penn State, Oregon, Michigan, and Ohio State.
Maryland has the potential to emerge as a surprise team in the Big Ten and push for a seven-win (or more) season, something Locksley has accomplished three times in six years. However, if the Terrapins stumble and end up with another losing record in 2025 (as ESPN is predicting), there will be serious questions about Locksley's future in College Park.
