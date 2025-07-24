Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland
Another 2026 prospect was added to the Maryland basketball program's recruiting list. The Terps have officially offered center Jackson Sheffield from Hoover, Alabama. Sheffield is a 6'8, 240-pound center ranked the second-best 2026 prospect from Alabama and the 17th-best center overall in the nation.
Sheffield plays high school basketball at Hoover High School, where they've won three straight state championships (23, 24, and 25). He's received offers from Mississippi State and USF.
He's an athletic, lengthy forward/center that plays physical underneath the basket, attacking the rim with post moves or getting after the glass for rebounds. On the defensive side, he moves very well for his size, which allows him to recover, alter, and block shots whoever he's defending.
Head coach Buzz Williams, Lyle Wolfe, and staff have been active this offseason. They are looking ahead to 2026 and trying to add pieces to their future roster. On the InsideMDSports podcast, recruiting expert Colby Giacubeno and Matt Modderno talked about how the assistants for Maryland have taken on the majority of the early "legwork and then bringing in coach Buzz in as the closer." They continued stating how southern guys like Williams and company are trying to adapt to a new environment coming to the Northeast and winning over local players, "the southern hospitality and mindset will be refreshing and sit well with a lot of people".
Five-star guard Darius Adams, who originally committed to UConn, was used as an example. After a phone call with Williams, Adams took a visit to College Park and eventually flipped his commitment to Maryland.
It'll be exciting to see who else Williams and his staff recruit and are able to sell on joining the rich history of the Terps.
