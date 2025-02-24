FOX College Basketball analyst shares what makes Maryland Terrapins so dangerous
The Maryland Terrapins have been one of the hottest teams in college basketball, winning eight of their last nine games. Their success is driven by a strong team effort, with all five starters regularly finishing in double figures. This consistent production from the starting lineup is noteworthy, as Maryland is one of only four major conference teams with all five starters averaging double-digit points while starting at least 50 percent of their games.
The Terps’ starting unit, including Derik Queen (15.9 ppg), Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.9 ppg), Julian Reese (14.0 ppg), Rodney Rice (13.7 ppg), and Selton Miguel (12.0 ppg), is arguably the best in the country. Their balanced offensive attack has helped propel Maryland into serious contention for a deep March Madness run, with many viewing the Terrapins as a Final Four team. Along with Arizona State, Kentucky, and Michigan, the Terps are one of the few teams with such consistent production, which will certainly make them a dangerous team come tournament time.
During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, FOX college basketball analyst John Fanta reinforced that belief.
"Maryland basketball, when they're cooking, they're one of the brands that's fun in the sport. That fan base is electric, they're going to be all over us talking about them right here right now. I think they're dangerous. You know why? They're not overly reliant on any one or two pieces to win. They've got a nice complimentary balance to their group, in terms of... they don't say, 'we gotta get post scoring.' No. They use the drives to kick and hit threes. And because they're hitting threes, Maryland can go deep."
Maryland returns to the court this week for a huge matchup against the top team in the Big Ten, No. 14 Michigan State. The Spartans are fresh off of a massive road win over Michigan in Ann Arbor, knocking the Wolverines out of the top spot in the conference. Maryland and Michigan State will square off at the Xfinity Center on Wednesday at 6:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (BTN)
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
- Maryland Football: Analyst says Malik Washington 'has some of the higher upside of any player' in 2025 class