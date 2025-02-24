All terrapins

FOX College Basketball analyst shares what makes Maryland Terrapins so dangerous

Chris Breiler

Maryland Basketball starting five
Maryland Basketball starting five / Maryland Basketball
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins have been one of the hottest teams in college basketball, winning eight of their last nine games. Their success is driven by a strong team effort, with all five starters regularly finishing in double figures. This consistent production from the starting lineup is noteworthy, as Maryland is one of only four major conference teams with all five starters averaging double-digit points while starting at least 50 percent of their games.

The Terps’ starting unit, including Derik Queen (15.9 ppg), Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.9 ppg), Julian Reese (14.0 ppg), Rodney Rice (13.7 ppg), and Selton Miguel (12.0 ppg), is arguably the best in the country. Their balanced offensive attack has helped propel Maryland into serious contention for a deep March Madness run, with many viewing the Terrapins as a Final Four team. Along with Arizona State, Kentucky, and Michigan, the Terps are one of the few teams with such consistent production, which will certainly make them a dangerous team come tournament time.

Maryland Basketball
Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, FOX college basketball analyst John Fanta reinforced that belief.

"Maryland basketball, when they're cooking, they're one of the brands that's fun in the sport. That fan base is electric, they're going to be all over us talking about them right here right now. I think they're dangerous. You know why? They're not overly reliant on any one or two pieces to win. They've got a nice complimentary balance to their group, in terms of... they don't say, 'we gotta get post scoring.' No. They use the drives to kick and hit threes. And because they're hitting threes, Maryland can go deep."

Maryland returns to the court this week for a huge matchup against the top team in the Big Ten, No. 14 Michigan State. The Spartans are fresh off of a massive road win over Michigan in Ann Arbor, knocking the Wolverines out of the top spot in the conference. Maryland and Michigan State will square off at the Xfinity Center on Wednesday at 6:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (BTN)

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball