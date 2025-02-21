Maryland Football: Analyst says Malik Washington 'has some of the higher upside of any player' in 2025 class
Mike Locksley and Maryland football had some fireworks on National Signing Day when they landed four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis -- a former Ohio State commit. Mathis gave Maryland the No. 25 class in the '25 cycle and it's one of the best classes Locksley has signed to date. But Mathis wasn't the headliner.
The Terrapins signed four-star quarterback Malik Washington and the hope is that he's the future in College Park. Maryland lost its top three quarterbacks to the transfer portal, but the Terps signed UCLA backup Justyn Martin who will battle will Washington to start next season.
The Severn (MD) Archbishop Spalding prospect was ranked as the 99th-best player in the 2025 class and he had opportunities to pursue bigger programs, but stayed at home to sign with Maryland. With Washington in the fold, ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill spoke on Washington and what he means to the Terrapins.
"Washington has some of the higher upside of any player in the class. He has a swagger and feel for the game that new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton will love to work with. Hamilton brings an NFL background to College Park and should be excited about Washington's creativity and natural instincts as a passer.
"Washington excels at changing arm angles and making off-platform throws. The arm-angle side of it will really enhance the RPO portion of the Maryland offense. Maryland needs a quarterback to transform the program, and Washington might just be the guy to help the Terrapins turn the corner."
Spring came will be interesting to see who comes out on top at quarterback. Martin is inexperienced as welll, so neither have much experience on the other. Make the best man win.
