Freshman Five-Star Guard Brings ‘Do It All’ Mindset to Maryland Backcourt
The Terps are getting more than just a top-25 recruit this season - they’re getting a competitor wired to fill whatever role Maryland basketball needs.
Darius Adams, a McDonald’s All-American and consensus five-star recruit introduced himself to Terps nation this week in an interview with Maryland Sports Radio. While the accolades speak for themselves - No. 15 overall via Rivals, the fourth-highest ranked recruit in program history - Adams is focus less on his resume and more on what he can do to help Maryland win now.
“I would describe my game as a guy that can really do everything out there,” Adams said. “Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”
That mentality could quickly make the La Lumiere product a fan favorite in College Park. Through his production on the floor as a scorer, facilitator and defender, Adams’ film shows that he’s comfortable doing a little bit of everything. As a junior, he averaged 15.1 points and 5.1 boards in EYBL play while shooting over 40 percent from deep. The following year, he bumped his scoring to 16.7 and finished as the league’s second-leading scorer.
But even with those credentials, Adams still knows there are areas where he can improve.
“Definitely my body is an area I’m trying to work on going into the fall, getting a little bit stronger and bigger,” he said. “And definitely my playmaking ability—finding the right players and making the right decision.”
There’s no ego here. Just a competitive freshman looking to make arrival and an instant impact. If the skill set matches his mindset, Adam’s has the chance to be a star in the Big Ten and a key piece for the Terps’ title holes in 2025-26.
