Predicting final score between No. 8 Michigan State vs No. 16 Maryland basketball
The premier basketball game of the week is set to happen in just a couple of hours between No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 16 Maryland. The Spartans are tied with rival Michigan for the lead in the Big Ten Conference, while the Terrapins are two games behind Michigan State and the Wolverines.
Tom Izzo's squad has won four of its last five and is coming off of a signature win in Ann Arbor this past Friday. Michigan State stunned Michigan after crushing the Wolverines in the second half and walked out of Crisler Center with a big 75-62 win. Maryland, on the other hand, has won its last four games and the last eight of nine.
Maryland and Michigan State are about as even as they come. The Terps average 83.7 points while Michigan State scores 79 per game. Defensively, Maryland allows 67.3 points while the Spartans give up 67.2 points. The key for this game will be between Maryland's starting five and the MSU bench. The Terrapins' top five score in double figures consistently and they don't get much bench production, but the Spartans tend to get some help off the bench.
The Terps are hot right now, and so are the Spartans, but after coming off of an emotional game like Michigan State had, this could be daunting for Izzo and Co. Kevin Willard's bunch has a chip on their shoulders and being at home, I see Maryland pulling a tough one out.
Final score prediction: Maryland 78, Michigan State 71
How to watch Michigan State at Maryland
- Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Where: College Park (MD) Xfinity Center
- TV: BTN
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -