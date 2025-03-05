HOW TO WATCH: No. 13 Maryland at No. 17 Michigan
The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins return to the court tonight for a massive matchup against No. 17 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Terps enter the contest with a 9-13 all-time record against the Wolverines, including a dismal 1-7 record on the road. In fact, the Terrapins haven't won a game in Ann Arbor since the 2016-17 season.
In order to get things back on track against the Wolverines, Maryland will need another solid effort from its starting unit. Michigan features one of the best big man combos in the nation in Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin, a pair of 7-footers who can present a matchup nightmare. But Derik Queen and Julian Reese are capable of holding their own against Michigan's bigs, setting the stage for what should be a great battle. And while Michigan's guard play certainly has the ability to play at a high level, they're also inconsistent from game to game, meaning the Terps will enter tonight's road contest with a slight advantage.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 13 Maryland at No. 17 Michigan
- Where: Crisler Center - Ann Arbor, MI
- When: 6:30 pm ET
- TV: BTN (Big Ten Network)
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -