All terrapins

HOW TO WATCH: No. 13 Maryland at No. 17 Michigan

The Maryland Terrapins hit the road for a massive matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

Chris Breiler

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins return to the court tonight for a massive matchup against No. 17 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Terps enter the contest with a 9-13 all-time record against the Wolverines, including a dismal 1-7 record on the road. In fact, the Terrapins haven't won a game in Ann Arbor since the 2016-17 season.

In order to get things back on track against the Wolverines, Maryland will need another solid effort from its starting unit. Michigan features one of the best big man combos in the nation in Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin, a pair of 7-footers who can present a matchup nightmare. But Derik Queen and Julian Reese are capable of holding their own against Michigan's bigs, setting the stage for what should be a great battle. And while Michigan's guard play certainly has the ability to play at a high level, they're also inconsistent from game to game, meaning the Terps will enter tonight's road contest with a slight advantage.

Here's how to watch:

  • Who: No. 13 Maryland at No. 17 Michigan
  • Where: Crisler Center - Ann Arbor, MI
  • When: 6:30 pm ET
  • TV: BTN (Big Ten Network)

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball