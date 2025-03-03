Report: Maryland football building real recruiting momentum heading into the spring
There might not be a program out there that has more buzz than Maryland football heading into the spring -- not a joke. Mike Locksley and Co. have already landed five-star edge rusher Zion Elee who shut down his recruitment in order to bring players to play for the Terrapins.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong there are a couple of elite prospects to watch for the Terps. None is bigger, physically and figureatively, than five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. The nation's third-overall prospect has been predicted to land with Maryland and he spoke about staying at home and playing as a hometown hero.
“Personally on my note I’d say the idea of being a hometown hero has popped into everybody’s head,” Iheanacho said. He’s also strongly considering Oregon, Georgia, Penn State and many others. “It popped into mine after Zion committed. It had a different look on my mentality and how I approached my recruitment. Why go to another state? Stay home and represent my college.”
Iheanacho also spoke about playing with elite players at Maryland and pointed toward the Terrapins landing four-star quarterback Malik Washington this past cycle. Iheanacho, who will be back on campus soon, would bring two top-five players to Maryland with himself and Elee.
“I dreamt about it once, being able to bring a Big Ten Championship home,” Iheanacho said. “You can say you did it and stayed home. Malik was another big influence. I think the 25 class and Zion, this 2026 class, I’m looking forward to seeing after my OV who else is interested.”
Another top prospect to watch out for is top-50 player Jireh Edwards. A high school teammate of Elee, the hard-hitting safety has Maryland toward the top of his list and will take an official visit in May. Edwards has a good relationship with both Elee and Iheanacho and the trio could give the Terrapins a groundbreaking 2026 class.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -