HOW TO WATCH: No. 16 Maryland vs. No. 8 Michigan State
Big Ten fans are in for a treat tonight, as the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins are set to clash with No. 8 Michigan State in a contest with tournament implications.
The Spartans enter the matchup currently tied for first place in the Big Ten conference standings. Michigan State has won four of its last five games, including back-to-back ranked wins over No. 13 Purdue and No. 12 Michigan. As is often the case, the Spartans are starting to peak as we inch closer to March, and there's a growing belief that head coach Tom Izzo is on the verge of another deep tournament run.
The Terrapins enter the matchup as a team that looks like a legitimate threat in March. Winners of eight of their last nine games, the Terps feature what is arguably the best starting unit in all of college basketball. Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, Selton Miguel, Julian Reese, and Derik Queen are all averaging double-figures on the season, and each guy is capable of putting up a monster performance on any given night. Boasting an impressive 16-1 record at home (the best in the Big Ten), Maryland will certainly have a significant advantage tonight against the Spartans.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 16 Maryland vs No. 8 Michigan State
- Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, MD
- When: 6:30 pm ET
- TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)
Noteworthy:
- Maryland is 8-16 against Michigan State all time
- Maryland is 3-5 against Michigan State at home all time
- Maryland is currently on a six game losing streak to Michigan State
- The Terrapins last victory over the Spartans occurred in 2021 (68-57)
