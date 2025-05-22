HOW TO WATCH: Top Maryland target set to announce decision live
Maryland fans will want to tune in tomorrow at 4:00 pm ET when four-star prospect Sebastian Wilkins announces his decision. Wilkins, rated as the No. 31 overall player in the 2026 class, is down to Duke and Maryland.
You can watch his commitment live on Youtube HERE.
The 6-8, 210 pound prospect is the No. 1 player from the state of New Hampshire and the No. 7 PF in the country according to 247Sports.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports describes Wilkins as a prospect with good size who's fluid on both ends of the floor. He does the bulk of his damage on the defensive side of the ball and on the glass, but he's also made improvements offensively that can make him dangerous.
"Overall, Wilkins doesn’t necessarily project as an offensive focal point. He plays within the flow, doesn’t monopolize the ball, and could continue to ascend as a potential 3-and-D type prospect who can have some added value attacking close-outs against less mobile defenders."
Given the fact that this recruiting battle is down to two former ACC rivals, this would be a huge statement win for head coach Buzz Williams as he looks to rebuild the Maryland basketball program.
