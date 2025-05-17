Maryland Football: 5-star commit Zion Elee reacts to taking official visit to Auburn
After saying his recruitment was shut down back in Feb., five-star Maryland commit Zion Elee took an official visit to Auburn last weekend, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. The No. 4 ranked prospect in the 2026 class, and top-ranked edge rusher, said he wouldn't take any OV's and was locked in with the Terrapins, but after finding out he went on a visit to Auburn -- it sent shockwaves around college football.
However, Fawcett revealed he asked Elee about his visit, and the Maryland product says his recruitment is actually over, and he wasn't taking any more official visits.
After seeing Maryland fans, and other college football fans reacting to the news, Elee went to X(Twitter) himself. He posted a photo of himself in a 'Terps' hat to reaffirm his commitment to Mike Locksley's program.
Elee committed to Maryland back in December. But this will be a recruitment that Maryland fans will have to pay attention to down to the wire. Teams will continue throwing money his way in hopes of luring Elee away from College Park. If he were to stay and sign with Maryland, he will go down as the biggest signee in Maryland football history.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Ex-Wisconsin star happy to avoid Maryland at the Xfinity Center: 'I'm glad we don't have to see them again'
Maryland football already leading for top-ranked player in 2027 class; announces All-American Bowl decision
REPORT: Maryland basketball center Derik Queen draft stock could be falling