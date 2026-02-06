Kyree Walker Visiting Maryland Men's Basketball

There's been a lot of talk about the transfer portal, reclassifying, student-athletes redshirting due to injuries or not being ready to play yet, and, recently, professionals coming back to college sports.

For Maryland men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams and his staff, they look to be approaching the recruiting process from a new angle than they've done so far.

Kyree Walker, the 6-foot-6, 25-year-old wing, is set to visit Maryland next Wednesday, February 11th, he told On3 Sports.

As a freshman before his transfer to Hillcrest with his father, Walker was the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year with Moreau Catholic, averaging 21.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and four assists per game, all while leading his team to a CIF Division II runner-up finish.

Walker was already one of the most electrifying players in high school basketball and an internet sensation for his unreal highlights. Still, his national status was elevated when he arrived at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona.

Walker drew interest from many schools around the country, committing to Arizona State as a five-star recruit in 2017, but by 2020, he had withdrawn his commitment.

During his time at Hillcrest, Walker averaged 27.2 ppg, 9.7 rpg (6.9 drpg & 2.3 orpg), 7.2 apg, 3spg, and 2.3 bpg.

After Hillcrest Prep, Walker ultimately decided to skip college basketball and turn pro after high school entering into the 2021 NBA Draft.

Walker trained with the well-known pro trainer Frank Matrisciano at Chameleon BX in preparation for the Draft.

Here was Walker's statement about that decision he told Forbes back in late 2020:

The path to the NBA has evolved over the past few years,” Walker said in a statement. “I've come to the conclusion that in order to get truly prepared to compete at the highest level for a grueling 82-game season, it will require personalized physical and mental preparation, with an emphasis on enjoying a long and healthy career. Although I'm genuinely humbled by all the interest and offers I received from some great schools, I believe the Chameleon BX program provides the kind of personalized attention I'm seeking.”

Unfortunately, Walker went unselected in the 2021 Draft but was signed by the Washington Wizards G-League affiliated the Capital City Go-Go.

In 23 games played, he averaged 8.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, on 52% from the field and 35% from three.

Walker would then move to overseas basketball after the NBA G League, playing in Canada, Greece, and Mongolia over the past four years.

We will wait to see what news emerges from his visit to College Park and whether he makes an impression on Williams.

More from Maryland On SI