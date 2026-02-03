Maryland Left Guard Reportedly Returning After Being Granted Extra Year of Eligibility

Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins football program have been hard at work preparing for the new year. With the transfer portal closed and early enrollees on campus for the new semester, the 2026 roster looked to be nearly complete.

Some sudden news may have just put the final piece into place.

According to a report by Jake Kauderer of The Diamondback, offensive lineman Isaiah Wright has been granted a medical redshirt for 2024, allowing him to return to Maryland for another season:

BREAKING: Sources confirm guard Isaiah Wright has been granted another year of eligibility for Maryland football due to his achilles tear in 2024 that caused him to miss the whole season.



Wright started 11 games for the Terps last season and allowed just 1 sack. — Jake Kauderer (@jakekauderer) February 3, 2026

Maryland Athletics did not immediately return our request to confirm Wright's eligibility.

Wright transferred to Maryland after spending two years as a starter at the University of Buffalo. He missed all of 2024 after suffering a torn achilles in the preseason, but he had already burned his redshirt as a true freshman at Rutgers.

Upon rehabbing and returning to the field, Wright earned the starting left guard spot, which he did not relinquish for all of 2025.

He earned a 73.7 pass blocking grade from PFF - ranked third on the Terrapin o-line - while taking only one penalty and allowing one sack.

Before coming to College Park, Wright also had over a thousand snaps of experience playing left tackle, and another 400 at center.

That versatility could come in handy soon, as the Terps will have at least two different starters on the line this fall and not much veteran depth behind them.

Right guard Aliou Bah unexpectedly transferred to LSU, and right tackle Alan Herron officially used up his four years eligibility.

The other two starters, center Michael Hershey and left tackle Rahtrel Perry, have signed back on for another year.

The right guard spot is expected to be filled by Texas State transfer Tellek Lockette, while right tackle doesn't seem to have an early favorite.

If Wright's return holds up, it would put Maryland at the NCAA DI football roster limit of 105 players. Counting him, that group is composed of:

78 returning players, including QB Malik Washington

10 transfers in, including twin brothers Jayvon and Armon Parker

17 freshmen recruits, including five-star Edge Zion Elee

The 2026 season kicks off Saturday, September 5 against the Hampton Pirates. You can view Maryland's complete schedule and check back On SI for continuing updates as we approach the spring practice period.

