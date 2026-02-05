Nets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic are both looking to avoid losing three games in a row when they meet up on Thursday night.

A three-game losing streak wouldn’t be anything to worry about for the Nets, who lost seven straight before a win in Utah last week, and are just 13-36 on the season.

However, the Magic just lost four in a row and won two straight before losses in San Antonio and Oklahoma City. Orlando is still 25-24 overall, though, and 14-8 at home.

The Magic won the first two meetings, including last month in overtime, and haven’t lost to the Nets since 2023.

The oddsmakers have the Magic as home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Nets vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +8.5 (-105)

Magic -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Nets: +285

Magic: -360

Total

214.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Nets vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): YES, FDSN FL

Nets record: 13-36

Magic record: 25-24

Nets vs. Magic Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Tyson Etienne – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Chaney Johnson – out

E.J. Liddell – out

Cam Thomas – out

Magic Injury Report

Colin Castleton – out

Franz Wagner – out

Nets vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

The Nets’ offense lives and dies with Michael Porter Jr. He averages 25.5 points per game, and isn’t afraid to put up shots from downtown, even when they aren’t going in. He showed that on Tuesday night as he went 0 for 9 from deep against the Lakers.

Porter is averaging 3.7 threes on 9.6 attempts per game, shooting at a 38.9% clip. He made 13 of 25 attempts in the two games before the 0 for 9 last time out, and has at least four three pointers in nearly two-thirds of his games this season.

The veteran will get his chances tonight against a Magic team that he shot 8 of 18 from deep last month.

Nets vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Neither of these teams inspire a ton of confidence right now. The Magic are struggling, and I’m not sure if I can count on them to cover this -8.5 spread, even against the Nets.

Orlando may have won the first two meetings, but Brooklyn covered in a seven-point road loss and an overtime defeat at home.

The Nets are back on the East Coast after a long road trip, and a loss in their first game back was to be expected. They’ll be able to keep it a close game against a Magic team they’ve matched up well against this season.

Pick: Nets +8.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.