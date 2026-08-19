Last Year Starting Forward Elijah Saunders Transferring Out Of Maryland

Most of the country is in anticipation of the 2026 College Football season, which begins in about two weeks, with news on the hardwood in the background at the moment.

However, yesterday, Maryland men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams received notice about one of his transfers, whom he recruited in his first season at College Park, who won't be returning in 2026.

Graduate student forward Elijah Saunders has made his plans known to enter the transfer portal in search of a new program for his fifth year of play.

Back in July, the U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney ruled that the high school class of 2022 athletes who have completed their fourth season of college eligibility this spring are eligible for a fifth season in 2026-27.

In Saunder's case, who has already played four seasons of college basketball- San Diego State (2022-2024, Virginia (2024), & Maryland (2025) grants him another opportunity to play.

Last season at College Park, Saunders played in all 33 games (starting in 32 of them), averaging nine points on 44.1% shooting from the field & 41.1% from the three-point line, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per contest.

Those averages were slightly down from his 10.4 points, five rebounds, and 83.3% at the free-throw line in 2024-25 at Virginia.

Saunders was one of Williams's first recruits when he took over the program last spring.

Saunders was brought in not only to provide a veteran/steady starter role on the team but also to consistently play two-way every night.

It was a tough stint for the Terps men's basketball team, which finished 12-21 (4-16 in the Big Ten) overall last season, tying a program worst with losses in a single season.

Following the season, Williams made notable additions to its 2026 class and incoming transfers to reshape the roster and turn it around in year two.

Much of last year's roster departed in the winter, and despite Saunders' ability to now play in a fifth season, the Terps don't have an available roster spot and scholarship for Saunders.

Seven-footer former JUCO center Alex K’Medehouto filled the Terps' final roster spot back in June.

Incoming 2026 recruits forwards Austin Brown, Baba Oladotun, and Adama Tambedou are expected to come in and contribute with major minutes. Also, the return of a healthy Pharrel Payne, who was a double-double machine in the ten games he played last season, further crowds the frontcourt.

Wishing Saunders the best in his next chapter with a new program in 2026-27, and stay tuned for the lastest news in the Maryland men's basketball program.

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