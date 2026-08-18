Why Maryland Dejuan Williams Is on the Doak Walker Award Watch List This Season

Dejuan Williams’ inclusion on the Doak Walker Award Watch List marks another milestone in his rapid rise as one of Maryland’s most promising young playmakers. After flashing elite burst, balance, and maturity last season, Williams has positioned himself as a centerpiece of the Terps’ offense and a national name to watch. His recognition places him among the country’s top running backs heading into the season and underscores the growing belief that Maryland has found its next star in the backfield.

The Doak Walker Award is presented each year to the nation’s top running back, recognizing not only elite on‑field production but also excellence in the classroom and meaningful impact in the community. Named after SMU legend and three‑time All‑American Doak Walker, the award celebrates players who embody his standard of versatility, character, and leadership. Last season, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love captured the honor after powering the Fighting Irish's offense with his toughness and consistency.

For Williams, making the Doak Walker Award Watch List is more than a preseason nod. It’s validation that his trajectory is now firmly national. This recognition signals that evaluators across college football see him as one of the sport’s premier emerging running backs, someone capable of producing at an elite level while carrying the responsibilities that come with being a program centerpiece. It elevates his profile, boosts Maryland’s visibility, and sets the stage for Williams to enter the season with real momentum. More importantly, it shows he’s no longer just a breakout candidate. He’s already viewed as one of the best at his position, and the bar for what he can accomplish this year just got higher.

Williams enters 2026 with the profile of a player ready to make a true leap from emerging talent to full‑fledged star. His first two seasons laid a foundation few young running backs can match, flashes of explosiveness as a true freshman, followed by a record‑setting redshirt freshman campaign that showcased his versatility and reliability. Now, with Maryland’s offense searching for a new identity, Williams is positioned to become the centerpiece around which everything else revolves. His blend of burst, balance, and toughness gives the Terps an every‑down threat capable of dictating defensive game plans, and his expanded role this season provides the perfect runway for a breakout year.

Maryland Terrapins running back Dejuan Williams (0) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman DJ Allen (42) during the second half at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Williams’ 2026 potential so compelling is how complete his game already is. In 2025, he didn’t just produce on the ground. He produced everywhere. His 927 all‑purpose yards highlighted his ability to impact the game in multiple phases, and his 45 receptions for 426 yards didn’t just lead all Big Ten running backs. They rewrote Maryland’s record book. Surpassing Bruce Perry’s long‑standing single‑season receiving yard mark and finishing second all‑time in receptions for a Terps running back underscores how uniquely dangerous he is as a pass catcher. That dual‑threat ability forces defenses to account for him on every snap, opening up Maryland’s playbook in ways few backs can.

Williams’ breakout trajectory is also fueled by the moments where he shined brightest. His 86 receiving yards at UCLA, 55‑yard touchdown against No. 2 Indiana, and career‑best rushing performance at Rutgers weren’t just statistical highlights. They were proof that he can deliver against top competition and in high‑leverage situations. Add in touchdowns against Towson, Nebraska, and Michigan State, and it becomes clear he wasn’t a situational contributor. He was a consistent engine for Maryland’s offense. Those performances earned him Maryland’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year award and cemented his status as one of the Big Ten’s most dynamic young backs.

Even his limited action in 2024 hinted at what was coming. Williams made the most of every touch, scoring in his college debut and ripping off a 24‑yard burst at Minnesota that showcased the vision and acceleration that would later define his rise. Those early flashes weren’t empty hype, they were the first signs of a player who belonged immediately and was destined for a larger role.

Expectations for Williams in 2026 should be nothing short of substantial. He’s no longer the intriguing underclassman with flashes of brilliance. He’s the proven playmaker Maryland can build an offense around. With his versatility, durability, and ability to create explosive plays both on the ground and through the air, Williams enters the season as one of the Big Ten’s most dynamic weapons. Maryland’s offensive coordinator Clint Trickett has every reason to expand his workload, and opposing defenses will have no choice but to account for him on every snap. If he continues to develop his vision, pass‑protection reliability, and ability to finish runs through contact, he has the tools to elevate himself into the conference’s upper tier of running backs.

Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) runs by Florida Atlantic Owls defensive back Damarius McGhee (32) during the second half at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Statistically, Williams is positioned for a major jump. A reasonable projection places him in the range of 750–900 rushing yards, especially with an increased carry count and a more run‑balanced offensive identity. His receiving production should remain a defining strength, 40–55 receptions for 400–500 yards is well within reach, given how naturally he fits into Maryland’s passing concepts.

Altogether, Williams could push past 1,300 total yards and 8–10 touchdowns, numbers that would not only validate his place on the Doak Walker Award Watch List but also cement him as one of the most complete backs in the Big Ten. If he hits those marks, he won’t just meet expectations. He’ll set a new standard for what Maryland’s offense can be with him at the center.

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