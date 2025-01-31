Maryland Basketball: A look at the Terrapins remaining Big Ten schedule
Following a massive victory over No. 17 Wisconsin on Wednesday night, folks around the country are starting to take notice of what's happening in College Park with the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps have now won four straight contests, including two Top 25 wins and two wins on the road (at No. 17 Illinois and at Indiana). It wasn't all that long ago that Maryland was viewed as a shaky squad that couldn't win away from home, but now the Terrapins are being viewed as one of the most dangerous teams in the Big Ten conference - and for good reason.
With stellar guard play from Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice and Selton Miguel, the Terps have plenty of firepower around the perimeter. Inside, the duo of Julian Reese and Derik Queen can cause all sorts of issues for any defense tasked with slowing them down. When you put it all together, Maryland looks like one of the most complete teams in the country, and they only seem to be getting better.
And while a four game winning streak is certainly something to feel good about in this conference, the road ahead is anything but easy. Here's a look at the remaining regular season schedule, along with dates and channels:
- Thursday, Feb 6 - at Ohio State (FS1)
- Sunday, Feb 9 - Rutgers (BTN)
- Thursday, Feb 13 - at Nebraska (BTN)
- Sunday, Feb 16 - Iowa (FS1)
- Thursday, Feb 20 - USC (FS1)
- Wednesday, Feb 26 - No. 7 Michigan State (BTN)
- Saturday, March 1 - at Penn State (BTN)
- Wednesday, March 5 - at Michigan (BTN)
- Saturday, March 8 - Northwestern (Peacock)
With Maryland figuring to crack the AP Top 25 on Monday, it's critical that the Terrapins find a way to finish strong. Currently sitting at fourth place in the conference at 17-5 overall (7-4), Maryland has the opportunity to fully assert itself among the top contenders in the Big Ten heading into March.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -