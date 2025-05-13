LOOK: Maryland basketball's new practice facility is coming along nicely
After breaking ground in June of 2023, the Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center is coming along nicely. The Maryland Women's Basketball X Account showed a few photos of the progress that is being made.
The center will be adjacent to the XFinity Center and it's 44,000 square feet. It will hold practices for both the men's and women's basketball programs.
Here's what the Maryland Athletics Site says about the performance center:
"The new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center will be a catalyst for positive growth of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs at the University of Maryland. Located adjacent to the XFINITY Center, the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center will offer new and exciting amenities to the student-athletes, coaches and friends of Maryland Basketball while creating a new landmark on the northern edge of the University of Maryland campus."
"Adding much needed practice and programming space will alleviate the scheduling challenges that currently occur on the XFINITY and Pavilion courts. With the new center in place, coaches will have more flexibility to schedule practice sessions earlier in the day, giving student-athletes more time for their studies and extracurricular activities."
"This dedicated space will include an expanded strength and conditioning center that is specifically tailored to the needs of basketball student-athletes as well as state-of-the-art meeting rooms for our dedicated coaches. These amenities will give our basketball program a competitive edge in recruiting efforts and help attract the nation’s top talent while positioning Maryland as a top-tier program. Our recruits will step inside a facility dedicated to their success and leave knowing they have the opportunity to be a part of a stellar intercollegiate athletic program."
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
ESPN projects NBA landing spot for Maryland star center Derik Queen
Maryland basketball gains commitment from 6-foot-9 shot blocker
2026 4-star Edge rusher locks in official visit with Maryland football