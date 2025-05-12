Maryland basketball gains commitment from 6-foot-9 shot blocker
Buzz Williams found his rim protector on Monday when Northeastern transfer Collin Metcalf committed to Maryland basketball. The Terrapins landed the three-year Northeastern big man, and he was one of the top shot-blockers in the country.
"I just want to say thank you to Coach Buzz for giving me an opportunity to play for an amazing staff and with amazing players. I also want to say thank you to my family for pushing me to be my best, and the support who showed me that it's all worth it. Can't wait for this next chapter in my life, Go Terps!!" Metcalf wrote on social media.
This past season, Metcalf averaged just four points, but he made up for on the defensive end of the court. To go along with five rebounds per game, Metcalf finished the year with 78 blocks, good for ninth in the NCAA, first in the CAA and third in Northeastern single-season history. His 2.4 blocks per game were 10th in the nation and tops in the CAA.
Metcalf set a career-high against Monmouth when he blocked seven shots this past season. The 6-foot-9 big man started 30 games for Northeastern this year.
