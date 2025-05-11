All terrapins

2026 4-star Edge rusher locks in official visit with Maryland football

Could the Terrapins gain another top edge rusher?

Trent Knoop

Mike Carter-Imagn Images
2026 four-star edge rusher Alhassan Iddrissu locked in an official visit to College Park to see Maryland football. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound rusher is set to visit the Terrapins on May 29. He will join Arkansas commit TE Jaivion Martin on the visit.

The Composite ranks Iddrissu as the 396th-ranked player in the '26 class and the 38th-best edge rusher.

The Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More prospect has also set official visits to both Washington State and Temple, according to his X account. His other offers include the likes of Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan, USC, and Washington, among others.

Here is a scouting report on him via 247Sports:

Iddrissu is an intriguing young prospect who has only played one year of high school football. He was originally a basketball player but his future is on the grid-iron. At 6-6, 240 pounds, he’s one of the longest prospects in the region with a wingspan nearly 85”. He’s still learning the game and plays mostly as a standup edge rusher who crashes inside and finds the football. He plays high and needs a lot of work from a technique standpoint but plays hard, shows a motor and a strong off the field work ethic. He needs to continue to work hard in the weight room to get stronger, especially in his lower half to be more stout in the run game. This upcoming senior year will be big for Iddrissu in his development and the hope is he makes a big jump in terms of his ability to read/react, play fast and dominate with the physical tools he possesses. He’s being recruited at the high Power 4 level based on the traits but he’ll need a program to be patient with him before he’s ready for extensive game action.

Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

