Maryland Basketball coach inducted into Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame
Assistant coach Steve Roccaforte is in his first year with the Maryland Terrapins and ninth year as part of head coach Buzz Williams' staff. He's gained a reputation as one of the best recruiters in college basketball, landing top 20 classes a seven different programs. Roccaforte has also coached, signed, or gained commitments from 39 future NBA players, including guys like Amare Stoudemire, Kendrick Perkins, and Dejuan Wagner.
Via UMTerps.com:
Roccaforte is no stranger to postseason play, having served on the staff of 15 teams (8 NCAA Tournaments, 7 NIT appearances) that extended their seasons. He has been to eight NCAA tournaments at five different schools – Texas A&M (3), Virginia Tech (2), USF, Tulane and Memphis, along with NIT appearances at Tulane, Wyoming, Memphis, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M. He’s helped three teams to the NIT semifinals and was part of Memphis’ NIT Championship team in 2002 and the Aggies’ NIT finalist team in 2022
Given his tremendous success at the collegiate level, it's no surprise that Roccaforte was recently inducted into the Assistant Coach Hall of Fame.
Given the fact that he's been with Buzz Williams for nine years, it's clear that Maryland's newest head coach values the top-level assistant.
“I met Coach Rock when I was 18 years old. He was the first Division I coach I ever met. Our relationship has stood the test of time because it is built on truth and trust. In a world where real honesty is becoming rare, he remains one of the clearest voices in my life,” said Williams. “His skill set is uncommon and growing more valuable by the day. He doesn’t just solve problems — he sees them before they even arrive. His experience as a head coach, and his value as a recruiter, are obvious, but he will touch every part of our organization and take care of our players with a level of consistency and care that never wavers.”
