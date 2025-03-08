All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen gifts superfan with signed jersey from team

The Maryland Terrapins are looking to close out the regular season on a high note with a win over Northwestern.

Chris Breiler

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ahead of Maryland's final game of the regular season, freshman center Derik Queen gifted a superfan with a jersey signed by the entire team. It's an incredible gesture from a squad that is poised to make a deep run in tournament play, and there's no doubt that the fan will cherish this piece of memorabilia for years to come.

The Terps are looking to close out the regular season on a high note with a win against Northwestern, a win that could give Maryland a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. The Terrapins lost their previous meeting against Northwestern on the road in overtime, suffering a 76-74 loss on a buzzer-beater from Wildcat forward Nick Martinelli.

But this is a far different Maryland team than the one that lost to Northwestern back in January. The Terps have now won 10 of their last 12, including an impressive 5-1 stretch on the road. With a win today, Maryland will cap off an incredible regular season and head into tournament play with plenty of momentum.

Here's how you can watch Maryland's final game.

  • When: Saturday March 8 @ 3:00 pm
  • Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, MD
  • Channel: Peacock

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

