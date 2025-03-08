Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen gifts superfan with signed jersey from team
Ahead of Maryland's final game of the regular season, freshman center Derik Queen gifted a superfan with a jersey signed by the entire team. It's an incredible gesture from a squad that is poised to make a deep run in tournament play, and there's no doubt that the fan will cherish this piece of memorabilia for years to come.
The Terps are looking to close out the regular season on a high note with a win against Northwestern, a win that could give Maryland a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. The Terrapins lost their previous meeting against Northwestern on the road in overtime, suffering a 76-74 loss on a buzzer-beater from Wildcat forward Nick Martinelli.
But this is a far different Maryland team than the one that lost to Northwestern back in January. The Terps have now won 10 of their last 12, including an impressive 5-1 stretch on the road. With a win today, Maryland will cap off an incredible regular season and head into tournament play with plenty of momentum.
Here's how you can watch Maryland's final game.
- When: Saturday March 8 @ 3:00 pm
- Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, MD
- Channel: Peacock
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -