Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen spotted with NBA star

Maryland basketball’s standout freshman center, Derik Queen, had the chance to meet NBA star point guard Chris Paul earlier this week during the Wizards-Spurs game on Monday. Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star and one of the greatest point guards in basketball history, contributed to the Spurs’ 131-121 win over the Wizards, recording 8 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds. After the game, Paul and Queen were seen in a conversation, providing Queen with an invaluable opportunity to gain insight from an experienced professional.

Queen, coming off a dominant 29-point performance in a victory over Rutgers, earned his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award—making him the first player in Maryland program history to achieve such a feat. As the accolades continue to roll in for Queen, his main focus remains on helping the Terrapins win a Big Ten championship and make a deep run in the NCAA tournament this March. Currently, Maryland holds an 18-6 record and is 8-5 in conference play, ranking No. 25 in the latest AP Poll.

As the Terps continue to battle in the final stretch of the regular season, Maryland will need more big-time performances from Queen. If he can continue to play at an elite level similar to what we witnessed against Rutgers, the Terrapins will be a force to be reckoned with in tournament play.

Queen and the Terps return to action on Thursday, Feb. 13 for a roach matchup against Nebraska. That game is scheduled for tip-off at 8:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (BTN).

