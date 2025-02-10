Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen makes program history with latest performance
Maryland freshman center Derik Queen is having an outstanding season, leading the Terrapins in scoring with an impressive 15.5 points per game. He also ranks second on the team in rebounds, pulling down 8.5 boards per game. Queen's strong performances have been a major factor in Maryland's success, as the team boasts an 18-6 overall record and an 8-5 record in Big Ten play, placing them sixth in the conference standings.
On Sunday, Queen delivered his best performance of the season, scoring a career-high 29 points, along with 15 rebounds and 5 assists. His 29-point outing marked the most points scored by a Maryland freshman since Diamond Stone tallied 39 points against Penn State on December 30, 2015. This remarkable achievement highlights Queen’s potential and his growing importance to the team.
Queen’s consistency has earned him significant recognition in the Big Ten. Last week, he was named the conference’s Freshman of the Week, becoming the first freshman in program history to receive the honor four times in a season. His performances against Ohio State and Rutgers were impressive, as he averaged 21 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across both games. Notably, Queen also became the first player in the Big Ten this season to record a game with 25 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, and 5 or more assists, a rare and significant feat.
Queen and the Terrapins will look to continue their strong play on Thursday, when they travel to Nebraska for a matchup against the Cornhuskers. The game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. With his continued strong performances, Queen will undoubtedly be a key player to watch for Maryland as the season progresses.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -