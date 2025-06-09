Maryland Basketball: Details released for Terrapins matchup with old ACC rival
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Maryland will hit the road to Charlottesville for a clash with Virginia on December 20th.
The four-game series between the two programs was announced last year and is the longest played series in Maryland men's basketball history. The Terrapins and the Cavaliers have played in 184 games in a series that began back in 1913. But that rivalry took a bit of a break when Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten. The last meeting between the two programs occurred back in 2018-19 during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Terrapins are coming off of a 27-9 season that resulted in a trip to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. But this year's roster and coaching staff looks far different from the one that achieved so much success last year. Former head coach Kevin Willard is out (now with Villanova), and new head coach Buzz Williams is in. With every single player from last year's Maryland team either out of eligibility or moving on to other opportunities, Williams had to rebuild the roster from scratch.
But with big wins out of the transfer portal, along with some solid pieces added on the recruiting trail, Williams appears to have a roster that can make some noise in 2025-26.
