Maryland Basketball legend Joe Smith lands new coaching opportunity
Following the announcement last week that Maryland legend Juan Dixon would serve as head coach, the Shell Shock announced this week that another Maryland legend is joining the coaching staff. On Tuesday, the Shell Shock announced Joe Smith will be joining the staff as an assistant coach.
“I’m excited to be back with the Maryland family and help lead this group of Terp greats in TBT,” Smith said. “It’s not just about competition—it’s about legacy, pride, and showing the next generation what Maryland basketball stands for.”
Smith played for the Terrapins from 1993 to 1995, averaging 20.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He would go on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, selected by the Golden State Warriors. He would spend 16 seasons in the NBA, finishing his career with an average of 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
With Dixon and Smith leading the coaching staff, the Shell Shock will compete in The Basketball Tournament for a $1 million, winner-take-all event.
