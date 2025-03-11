All terrapins

Maryland Basketball features best 'big man' duo in the nation

Maryland's Derik Queen and Julian Reese have established themselves as the best 'big man' duo in college basketball.

After 31 games, freshman center Derik Queen and senior forward Julian Reese have established themselves as the best 'big man' duo in college basketball. In the season finale win over Northwestern, Reese poured in 19 points and hauled in 11 rebounds, while Queen added 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was the sixth time this season that the duo had achieved a double-double in the same game, more than any other duo in the nation.

Given how effective Reese and Queen are on both ends of the floor, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the Terps are one of the early favorites as tournament play kicks off this week. Add in the fact that all three of Maryland's starting guards - Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel - average double figures in scoring this season, and you can see why the Terrapins have achieved so much success in an incredibly deep Big Ten conference.

The Terrapins return to the court this week for the Big Ten tournament, with a matchup against either Illinois, Ohio State, or Iowa on the horizon. That game is set to take place on Friday, March 14th at 6:30 pm ET on BTN.

