Maryland basketball in talks with former 4-star recruit in transfer portal from SEC country

Since taking over as the head coach at Maryland, Buzz Williams has signed eight players from the transfer portal. That may sound like a lot, but the Terrapins lost their entire roster after Kevin Willard left for Villanova, so Williams has more work to do in order to fill out his roster. Four Texas A&M players have followed Williams, and the former Aggies' coach has knowledge of the SEC.

With Williams having an SEC background, it's not shocking to see him go after some SEC players. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Maryland and other teams have been in contact with LSU transfer Curtis Givens III.

The 6-foot-3 freshman just wrapped up his first year of college. Coming off the bench in most games, Givens III played in 32 games for the Tigers. Seeing over 18 minutes of action in each game, Givens III put up 4.8 points and shot under 25% from long range.

While his stats were underwhelming in his first year of college basketball, Givens III was a four-star recruit and a top-100 player coming out. 247Sports has him as a four-star transfer.

Trent Knoop
