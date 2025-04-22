Maryland basketball: Julian Reese makes unexpected collegiate decision
Maryland men's basketball has lost every player from last year's team. Forward Julian Reese is lost due to graduation, but even with him not having any eligibility remaining, Reese has opted to put himself into the transfer portal in case he is granted another year.
Reese averaged 13.3 points and nine rebounds for Maryland this past season.
More than 2,000 players have entered the transfer portal since it opened during the NCAA Tournament. One growing trend recently that has added to the numbers is players who have used up their eligibility entering the portal.
"The moves come with the looming House vs. NCAA antitrust settlement decision looming as soon as this month that could change NCAA eligibility rules, and in theory may offer a new framework on the previous four-year eligibility clock that has long been in place," CBS Sports explained. "The case hangs over the sport as coaches and players await the ruling, which could have a significant impact on what teams and players do in the coming months and how rosters are constructed.
"With so much uncertainty surrounding that case and how it may be ruled on, players seem to be portaling with no remaining eligibility on the hope of keeping flexibility open. Technically doing so is legal, though at the moment it amounts to no more than a waste of clerical work."
