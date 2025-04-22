All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice commits to new school, stays in the Big Ten

Best of luck to Rice!

Maryland basketball won't get guard Rodney Rice back on the team for next season, but the Terrapins aren't completely getting away from him either. Rice announced on Tuesday that he would stay in the Big Ten Conference and commit to USC.

Rice likely got a nice payday from the Trojans and will get a chance to have the ball in his hands more. He will be the featured guy on the USC basketball team in 2025.

This past season, Rice was a key cog for Kevin Willard's offense. Rice averaged 13.8 points and shot nearly 38% from deep. When Rice caught fire from long range, he was tough to defend.

For Maryland, Buzz Williams has signed eight transfers from the portal and more players are still needed in College Park.

