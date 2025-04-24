Maryland reaches out to transfer portal guard from Kentucky
Head coach Buzz Williams is continuing his work to rebuild Maryland's roster, and that includes reaching out to an intriguing prospect from Kentucky. On Thursday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that transfer guard Travis Perry has heard from a whole host of schools since entering the portal, including Maryland.
The 6-1, 188 pound guard averaged 2.7 ppg on 31.3 percent shooting in 31 games during the 2024-25 season. With Kentucky's loaded roster, there's belief that he would have been better off redshirting as a true freshman. But given that he was a highly rated four-star recruit, along with the fact that he was already a Kentucky legend as the state's all-time leading scorer in high school, he was expected to contribute early. A string of injuries to the roster would ultimately force Perry into a starting role before he was ready.
During the offseason, Kentucky was aggressive in the portal and Perry's place on the depth chart was uncertain. Looking for a bigger role at a new school, Perry opted to enter his name into the portal in hopes of finding a better fit.
With significant losses from last season, there's no question that the Terrapins could use a guy like Perry. The reality is that Buzz Williams needs to land as much firepower out of the portal as he possibly can in the near future, otherwise it could make for a difficult 2025-26 campaign for the Terps.
