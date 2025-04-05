Maryland Basketball: Ja'Kobi Gillespie attempting to recruit Rodney Rice to Tennessee
Although Maryland fans are still holding out hope that Rodney Rice will remain in College Park, it feels like an uphill battle at this point. Rice, once of the key members of Maryland's "Crab Five" last season, entered his name into the transfer portal earlier this week. In addition to Rice, a whole host of other Terrapins entered their names into the portal - including point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie.
Unlike Rice, Gillespie has already found his new home, committing to Tennessee on Friday. The move makes sense for Gillespie, as he's a Tennessee native and wanted the opportunity to play college ball in his home state. But now that he's found his new home, he's also making it a priority to bring some familiar faces along with him to Knoxville.
According to a report from Ben McKee of 247Sports, Gillespie has already talked to Rice - his former Maryland teammate - about the potential of playing together at Tennessee.
There's no question that all of the player movement with the portal (and NIL) makes it increasingly difficult for programs to keep players together. The Terps, led by new head coach Buzz Williams, are faced with replacing nearly their entire roster from last season. Key members like Gillespie, Julian Reese, Derik Queen, and Selton Miguel are gone. And with Rice going through that decision making process as we speak, all of the departures makes it seem unlikely he'll elect to remain in College Park.
