Maryland Basketball makes history with Sweet Sixteen appearances
Maryland has a long tradition of putting out solid basketball teams year after year. But this year is extra special, as the men's and women's squad made school history by qualifying for the Sweet Sixteen in the same season for the first time ever.
The women's squad advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after a thrilling victory over 5-seed Alabama, knocking off the Crimson Tide 111-108 in double OT. The Terps were led by senior guard Shyanne Sellers, who finished the game with a team-high 28 points. Junior guard Kaylene Smikle also had a solid performance with 24 points and 7 rebounds. Up next, the Terps will face 1-seed South Carolina for a shot at the Elite Eight.
On the men's side, the Terrapins advanced to the Sweet Sixteen following a thrilling victory over 12-seed Colorado State on Sunday. Freshman center Derik Queen was the hero of the game, sinking a fadeaway jumper off the glass as time expired. Although Queen's 17-point performance led the way, it took a complete effort from the "Crab Five" to get it done. The starting unit accounted for 70 of Maryland's 72 points, a common theme throughout the season. Up next, the Terrapins head to San Francisco for a matchup with 1-seed Florida.
Here's how to catch both teams in action:
- Men's: (4) Maryland vs (1) Florida - TBS, 7:39 pm ET on Thursday, March 27
- Women's: (4) Maryland vs (1) South Carolina - ESPN, 5:00 pm ET on Friday, March 28
