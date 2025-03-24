ESPN's Pat McAfee says he's a Maryland Terrapin fan after Derik Queen's game-winner
The Maryland Terrapins captured the attention of the entire sporting world last night, as freshman center Derik Queen nailed a game-winning shot to send the Terps to the Sweet Sixteen. It was the first game-winner of the NCAA Tournament, and it certainly had college basketball fans from across the country talking.
For those who missed it (and there can't be many), here's a video of the incredible moment.
With the tournament field now cut to 16 teams, ESPN personality Pat McAfee said that the Terps are now his team moving forward - thanks in large part to the late game heroics from Queen. And while there are some trying to discredit the play from Queen by claiming he traveled, McAfee wasn't having any of it.
WARNING: strong language
"First of all, I think if you slow that down, I think he takes a dribble... this dude's 6-10, obviously he's a freshman from Baltimore. But the story behind this dude being asked during the timeout right before this, 'who wants the ball?' And he says, give me the [expletive] ball. What an answer. I'm a Maryland Terrapin fan going forward."
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -