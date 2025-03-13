Maryland Basketball: Bracketoloy ahead of Terrapins' first Big Ten Tournament game
Maryland men's basketball is set to play its first Big Ten Tournament game on Friday. The two-seed Terrapins will face the winner of Illinois vs. Iowa on Friday evening. But before Maryland plays its first tournament game, ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology on Thursday morning.
In his latest projection, Maryland is in the East Region as the No. 4 seed. The Terrapins would face No. 13 High Point and the winner would then get either BYU or Liberty in the Round of 32. It's worth noting Lunardi has Maryland in the same region as No. 1 Duke. It's also worth mentioning star freshman Cooper Flagg was injured on Thursday during Duke's win over Georgia Tech.
On the bottom half of the updated bracket, Tennessee is the No. 2 seed and Maryland is also in the same bracket as Michigan who the Terps beat toward the end of the regular season.
Plenty could change before Sunday's NCAA Tournament reveal. Maryland has a chance to soar up the rankings if the Terrapins make a run.
