Maryland basketball officially hires Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams as new head coach
Maryland men's basketball moved quickly in its search for a new basketball coach after Kevin Willard left in the middle of the night to become Villanova's new coach. On Tuesday, the Terrapins officially announced the hiring of Texas A&M's coach Buzz Williams. He comes to College Park with a wealth of experience and won the SEC Coach of the Year two times in the six years he was with the Aggies. Prior to Texas A&M, Williams had coached Virgina Tech for five years and Marquette for six seasons.
You can read the full press release below:
COLLEGE PARK, MD – Buzz Williams has been named the new head coach of the Maryland Men's Basketball program, as announced by Colleen Sorem, Interim Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. Williams will be introduced at a press conference at Noon on Wednesday, April 2 on the main court at XFINITY Center. Williams has led his programs to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and 13 20-win seasons in 18 years as a head coach.
"It is an honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the University of Maryland men's basketball team," said Williams. "I want to thank President Pines and Colleen Sorem for this opportunity to lead one of the most prestigious programs in the country. In leading this program, I promise to uphold the history of Maryland basketball and make Terp Nation proud with the men who represent this institution."
"We are thrilled to bring a coach of the caliber of Buzz Williams to the University of Maryland," said Sorem. "His incredible record of success at three prominent basketball programs speaks for itself, but we were equally impressed with his tireless work ethic and his dedication to building a program the right way. He embraces the high expectations here at Maryland and we are all excited to get started on this new era in Maryland basketball."
"Maryland Athletics is an important part of the University of Maryland community," said President Darryll J. Pines. "Finding the right person to lead Maryland Men's Basketball was critical to the continued success of our program, both on and off the court. With an exemplary record of competitive success and a demonstrated commitment to providing leadership and development to our student-athletes, Coach Buzz Williams is the ideal coach to lead us forward. We could not be more thrilled to welcome him to College Park."
Most recently, Williams served as the head coach for six seasons at Texas A&M from 2019-2025, leading the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons. He was named SEC Coach of the Year twice, in 2019-20 and 2022-23. Williams served as head coach at Virginia Tech (five years, 2014-19), Marquette (six years, 2008-14) and New Orleans (one year, 2006-07). His overall record after 18 seasons as a head coach is 373-228 (.621).
Williams has won at least 100 games at Marquette, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M. He is seeking to become just the third coach in Division I head coach to win at least 100 games at four different institutions, along with Maryland Hall of Fame coachLefty Driesell(Davidson, Maryland, James Madison, Georgia State) and Steve Alford (Iowa, New Mexico, UCLA, Nevada).This past season, Williams led the Aggies to a 23-11 record as they advanced to the NCAA Tournament Second Round. A&M was ranked as high as No. 7 during the 2024-25 season.
Williams is one of 12 active Division I head coaches to win at least one NCAA Tournament game at three different programs. He's coached in 23 NCAA Tournament games, winning 12, both of which rank among the Top 25 among all Division I head coaches.
For his age (52) and his number of years as a head coach (18), Williams is the active leader in total victories and ranks No. 2 in NCAA Tournament games and NCAA Tournament victories.
His teams averaged nearly 21 wins per season for his career. Williams' teams have suffered just two losing conference records – his first season at Virginia Tech in 2014-15 and his second squad at Texas A&M in the COVID-19-marred 2020-21 season. With a 25-23 record on the road under Williams, Texas A&M has the second-highest road winning percentage among SEC teams since 2019-20 and are one of only four programs with winning road records in that span.
Over his last 17 seasons as a head coach, his teams have advanced to the postseason 13 times with 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and two NIT invitations, including four career NCAA Sweet 16 appearances (three at Marquette, one at Virginia Tech), one Elite Eight appearance (2013 Marquette) and one appearance in the NIT Championship game.
