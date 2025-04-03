Maryland Basketball: Potential target with ties to Buzz Williams enters transfer portal
As head coach Buzz Williams looks to rebuild the Maryland roster, there's no question that he'll need to hit the transfer portal hard. And while Williams is undoubtedly looking at prospects from around the country, he does have some familiar faces who have entered the portal in recent days.
On Thursday, it was announced that Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington had entered the portal. Obviously there's a relationship there between Williams and Washington, and it would be surprising if Williams hasn't already made that call.
During his three seasons at Texas A&M, Washington averaged 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Washington is viewed as a key piece of Williams' tough identity in College Station, one that led to becoming one of the best rebounding teams in the country.
Fellow Aggie Pharrell Payne has also entered the portal this week, and there's belief that he could also be entertaining the idea of a move to College Park.
