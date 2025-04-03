All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Potential target with ties to Buzz Williams enters transfer portal

Maryland head coach Buzz Williams needs to be highly active in the transfer portal to rebuild his roster in College Park, and that could mean targeting some familiar faces.

Chris Breiler

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

As head coach Buzz Williams looks to rebuild the Maryland roster, there's no question that he'll need to hit the transfer portal hard. And while Williams is undoubtedly looking at prospects from around the country, he does have some familiar faces who have entered the portal in recent days.

On Thursday, it was announced that Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington had entered the portal. Obviously there's a relationship there between Williams and Washington, and it would be surprising if Williams hasn't already made that call.

During his three seasons at Texas A&M, Washington averaged 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Washington is viewed as a key piece of Williams' tough identity in College Station, one that led to becoming one of the best rebounding teams in the country.

Fellow Aggie Pharrell Payne has also entered the portal this week, and there's belief that he could also be entertaining the idea of a move to College Park.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Derik Queen approves of Maryland's new coaching hire

Social media reacts to Maryland basketball hiring Buzz Williams as new head coach

'Underachiever': ESPN gives brutal assessment of Maryland Basketball program

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball