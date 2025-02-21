BREAKING: No. 20 Maryland remains hot, defeats USC
The Maryland Terrapins extended their winning streak to four games with a dominant victory over USC on Thursday night, securing an impressive 88-71 score. With the win, Maryland improves to 21-6 overall and 11-5 in conference play, maintaining an impressive 16-1 record at home.
The Terps came out strong, jumping to an early 11-0 lead and pushing it to 16-3 within the first five minutes. However, USC fought back, closing the gap to 30-27 with just two minutes remaining in the first half. Maryland responded efficiently, taking a 37-27 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Maryland picked up right where they left off, quickly building a 52-32 lead within the first four minutes. USC mounted another challenge, putting together a 10-0 run, but the Terrapins had the answer. Strong performances from Rodney Rice, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Julian Reese, Selton Miguel, and Derik Queen sealed the victory, helping the Terps hold onto their lead. Queen, arguably the top freshman in the country, notched his 10th double-double of the season - the most double-doubles of any Maryland freshman since Joe Smith back in the early 90's. Maryland's starters also carried the bulk of the workload once again, accounting for 85 of the Terps 88 points.
With the win, Maryland remains a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten as they prepare for a huge matchup against No. 14 Michigan State next Wednesday. That game is set for 6:30 pm ET at the Xfinity Center on Big Ten Network (BTN)
Top Performers:
- Julian Reese: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists
- Derik Queen: 13 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 20 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds
- Rodney Rice: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
- Selton Miguel: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
