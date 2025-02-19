Where college basketball expert Jay Bilas ranks Maryland basketball
Maryland men's basketball is scorching hot right now and appears like it could play against anyone. The Terrapins have won seven of their last eight with the lone loss coming against Ohio State on the road by three points. The Maryland starting five is as good as anyone and is scoring the ball at an elite level. While the Terrapins' bench might not put up many points -- it doesn't have to. Guards Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel can score from anywhere. While freshman Derik Queen can get buckets down low at a high rate and forward Julian Reese is a walking double-double.
College basketball expert, analyst, and commentator, Jay Bilas, came out with his new top-68 and he has Maryland ranked as the No. 20 team in the country.
"After suffering through a season in which it could not seem to buy a bucket outside the paint, Maryland is one of the better shooting teams in the Big Ten. Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Selton Miguel and Rodney Rice have all made 50 or more 3s on the season, and Derik Queen is one of the best big men in the country as a freshman, averaging 16 points and almost 9 rebounds -- including 21.5 points and 13 rebounds against Rutgers and Nebraska."
According to Bilas, Maryland is the fifth-best Big Ten team. He has Purdue (10th), Wisconsin (11th), Michigan (13th), and Michigan State (18th) all ahead of the Terrapins. The Terps' next game will come against USC on Thursday night at home.
