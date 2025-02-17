Maryland Basketball: Insane stat shows how prolific the Terrapins' starting five are
Maryland men's basketball had the highest scoring output of the season after putting up a dominant performance at home against Iowa on Sunday, scoring 101 points against the Hawkeyes. All five Maryland starters were in double figures: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (26), Derik Queen (18), Rodney Rice (18), Selton Miguel (17), and Julian Reese (16).
The game prior, against Nebraska, Maryland scored 83 points with zero points coming from the bench. Once again, all five starters were in double figures with Queen leading the way with 24 points.
CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein shared an interesting stat following the Terrapins' win over Iowa. In the past two games, Maryland has scored 184 points, and 178 of those points were scored by the starters.
On any given night someone in the starting lineup has the ability to go off. Barring an injury to a starter, Maryland could compete with anyone. The only issue would be if someone(s) gets into foul trouble or that injury occurs. Forward Tafara Gapare leads the Maryland bench scoring 4.3 points per game. There isn't much of anyone off the bench that could come in and replace a Gillespie, Rice, or Queen when it comes to scoring the basketball.
Kevin Willard plays his starters about 30-plus minutes per game, so it will be interesting to see when the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament begins -- how fresh the starters can stay.
