Maryland Basketball rises in ESPN's latest Bracketology
The Maryland Terrapins are on the rise following a four game winning streak that includes wins over Nebraska, at No. 17 Illinois, at Indiana, and against No. 17 Wisconsin. Not only is it expected that the Terps will finally crack the AP Top 25 when the latest rankings come out on Monday, but Maryland is also rising in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology report.
As of now, Lunardi has the Terps (17-5 overall, 7-4 in conference play) as a No. 6 seed taking on New Mexico State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Obviously with nine games remaining in the regular season, there's still plenty of time to continue to rise, or perhaps even fall off. But if this latest four game stretch is any indication of where Maryland basketball is headed in the coming weeks, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Terps continue to rise in the weeks ahead.
Here's a quick look at the nine regular season games remaining for the Terrapins:
- Thursday, Feb 6 - at Ohio State (FS1)
- Sunday, Feb 9 - Rutgers (BTN)
- Thursday, Feb 13 - at Nebraska (BTN)
- Sunday, Feb 16 - Iowa (FS1)
- Thursday, Feb 20 - USC (FS1)
- Wednesday, Feb 26 - No. 7 Michigan State (BTN)
- Saturday, March 1 - at Penn State (BTN)
- Wednesday, March 5 - at Michigan (BTN)
- Saturday, March 8 - Northwestern (Peacock)
With four of the next nine coming on the road, Maryland's newfound ability to take care of business away from the Xfinity Center will continue to be tested. And when it comes to competing for a conference championship, the Terps will have the opportunity to face two of the top three teams in the conference - including a home contest against No. 7 Michigan State on Feb. 26, and a road matchup against Michigan on March 5.
