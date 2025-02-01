Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice drops new 'Hot Rod' NIL apparel
A day after Derik Queen became the highest selling male athlete on the NIL store, Rodney Rice is now getting in on the action with his own apparel drop. On Saturday, the Maryland NIL store announced that new exclusive merchandise was available celebrating the "most underrated guard in America."
Rice has served as a critical piece of Maryland's incredible stretch to close out the month of January, averaging 15.5 points per game over the last four games. With Maryland looking to continue its road winning streak against Indiana back on Jan. 26, Rice poured in 23 points and nailed the game-winning three with less than 10 seconds to go.
The 6-4, 198 pound sophomore is averaging 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on the season. Here's a closer look at some of his game-by-game stats, courtesy of UMTerps.com:
- Posted 16 points, two assists, one steal, and one rebound in a big win over #17 Wisconsin at home (1/29).
- Led the team in a win over Indiana scoring 23 points along with one steal and one rebound (1/26).
- Added eight points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in a game against #17 Illinois (1/23).
- Contributed 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal in a win at home over Nebraska (1/19).
- Put up ten points along with two rebounds and one assist in a game against Northwestern (1/16).
- Dropped 21 points, two rebounds, and two assists in a win at home over Minnesota (1/13).
- Went 5-8 from the FG range, finishing with 19 points, four assists and three rebounds in a close loss to #9 Oregon (1/5).
- Played a productive game against Washington dropping ten points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal (1/2).
- Scored nine points along with three assists, and a steal against Syracuse (12/21).
- Posted 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists in a win over Saint Francis (12/17).
- Racked up 13 points, three rebounds, and a steal in a game versus the #8 Purdue (12/8).
- Added nine points and three rebounds in a win against Ohio State (12/4).
- Contributed 12 points, three rebounds, and a season-high five assists against Alcorn State (12/1).
- Put up 16 points, three assists, and two rebounds in a win over Villanova (11/24).
- Started against Canisius scoring 13 points along with four rebounds, and three assists (11/19).
- Knocked down a pair of threes with a steal and a rebound against #15 Marquette (11/15).
- Scored 16 points against Florida A&M while contributing one steal (11/11).
- Posted a career high 28 points against Mount St. Mary’s while contributing five rebounds and two steals (11/8).
- Made his Maryland debut against Manhattan where he dropped 12 points and one steal (11/4).
With the Terrapins now gearing up for the final stretch of the regular season, there's no question that they'll need every bit of what Rice has to offer. It begins on Thursday, Feb. 6 when Maryland hits the road for another road matchup against Ohio State. The Terps are 12-11 against the Buckeyes all-time and have won three of the last five matchups.
