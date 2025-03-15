All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Social media reactions to Terrapins' dominant win over Illinois

The social media reactions were plentiful following Maryland's dominant Big Ten Tournament win over Illinois.

Chris Breiler

Maryland put together about as close to a perfect performance as you'll see in college basketball, and it led to a dominant 88-65 win over Illinois. The Terps jumped out to a 20-plus point lead early, kept the lead for the entire game, and looked like a team that is more than capable of winning the Big Ten Tournament championship and beyond.

Led by a tremendous effort by sophomore guard Rodney Rice (26 points), the Terps were simply too much for Illinois to handle on the offensive end of the floor. Freshman center Derik Queen added 19 points and 10 rebounds (his 14th double-double of the season), while Ja'Kobi Gillespie added 12 points and 9 assists. Senior forward Julian Reese also put together a solid performance, finishing with 10 points and 5 rebounds.

And perhaps a good sign of things to come, Maryland got some great contribution from the bench in the form of Jordan Geronimo. The senior forward finished the evening with 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Needless to say, Maryland fans and college basketball analysts all took notice of how good the Terps looked on Friday night.

Notable performances:

  • Julian Reese: 10 pts, 5 reb
  • Derik Queen: 19 pts, 10 reb
  • Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 12 pts, 9 asst
  • Rodney Rice: 26 pts, 2 asst
  • Jordan Geronimo: 11 pts, 5 stl, 5 reb

The Terrapins now await their next opponent, facing the winner between No. 3 Michigan and No. 6 Purdue. The Terps will take on the winner of Purdue/Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 on CBS.

