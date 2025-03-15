All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice goes off on Illinois following Big Ten snub

After being snubbed from the All-Big Ten team, Maryland's Rodney Rice sent a big message on Friday night against Illinois.

Chris Breiler

Given how important sophomore guard Rodney Rice has been to Maryland this season, it came as a shock that he was left off of the All-Big Ten team this week. When Rice was asked about it, he said that it created a chip on his shoulder.

"It doesn't bother me," Rice said. But I thought it was really crazy. I'm definitely going into [the Big Ten tournament] with a chip on my shoulder."

Unfortunately for Illinois, that chip on Rice's shoulder showed up in a very big way on Friday night.

Rice came out firing on all cylinders, scoring 14 of Maryland's first 24 points, and he finished the first half with a game-high 18 points. He continued to shoot well from the floor in the second half, finishing the evening with 26 points on 8/12 shooting from the floor (7/9 beyond the arc).

Following Maryland's dominant 86-65 win over Illinois, Rice was asked if tonight's performance sent a message to the Big Ten.

"It's definitely a lot of motivation knowing that I should have been on that [All-Big Ten]t. But I'm going to let my game do the talking and keep on moving forward."

