Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice goes off on Illinois following Big Ten snub
Given how important sophomore guard Rodney Rice has been to Maryland this season, it came as a shock that he was left off of the All-Big Ten team this week. When Rice was asked about it, he said that it created a chip on his shoulder.
"It doesn't bother me," Rice said. But I thought it was really crazy. I'm definitely going into [the Big Ten tournament] with a chip on my shoulder."
Unfortunately for Illinois, that chip on Rice's shoulder showed up in a very big way on Friday night.
Rice came out firing on all cylinders, scoring 14 of Maryland's first 24 points, and he finished the first half with a game-high 18 points. He continued to shoot well from the floor in the second half, finishing the evening with 26 points on 8/12 shooting from the floor (7/9 beyond the arc).
Following Maryland's dominant 86-65 win over Illinois, Rice was asked if tonight's performance sent a message to the Big Ten.
"It's definitely a lot of motivation knowing that I should have been on that [All-Big Ten]t. But I'm going to let my game do the talking and keep on moving forward."
