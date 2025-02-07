Maryland Basketball: Former Terrapin dealt again on NBA trade deadline
Former Maryland men's basketball center, Alex Len, has been around the block a time or two involving moving teams. The former fifth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft was moved on Thursday during the NBA trade deadline day. The Sacramento Kings moved Len to the Washington Wizards in the Marcus Smart trade.
The 7-foot center appeared in 36 games for the Kings this year averaging 1.4 points per game. He began his career with the Phoenix Suns where he played five years. He has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, and the Toronto Raptors while making stops with both the Kings and Wizards during his career.
Len has a career average of 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. With being the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, Len hasn't lived up to the billing. He had one season in which he averaged over double digits. Back in 2018, he averaged 11.1 points for the Hawks.
Len's tenure with Maryland was marked by significant growth and flashes that hinted at his future professional potential. Standing at 7-foot-1, the Ukrainian center joined Maryland for the 2011-2012 season. His freshman year saw him average 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game over 22 appearances and 11 starts.
The 2012-2013 season was Len's breakout year. He played in 38 games, starting 37, and nearly doubled his scoring output to 11.9 points per game. Additionally, he grabbed 7.8 rebounds and maintained his defensive impact with 2.1 blocks per game. His field goal percentage stood at an impressive 53.4%, underscoring his efficiency around the rim.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -